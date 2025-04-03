Trump defiant as tariffs send world markets into panic

WASHINGTON: Wall Street led a global markets bloodbath Thursday (Apr 3) as countries around the world reeled from President Donald Trump's trade war, while the White House insisted the US economy will emerge victorious.
The Dow Jones dropped more than three per cent, and the S&P 500 plummeted more than four per cent. The Nasdaq toppled more than five per cent.
Shock waves also tore through markets in Asia and Europe in the wake of Trump's Wednesday announcement, while foreign leaders signaled readiness to negotiate but also threatened counter-tariffs.
Separate tariffs of 25 per cent on all foreign-made cars also went into effect, and Canada swiftly responded with a similar levy on US imports.
In a sign of the real-world impacts expected to become common, Stellantis - the owner of Jeep, Chrysler and Fiat - paused production at some Canadian and Mexican assembly plants.
Trump dismissed the turmoil, insisting to reporters as he left for a weekend at his Florida golf resorts that stocks will "boom".
"TRUST DONALD TRUMP"
Trump, 78, says he wants to make the United States free from reliance on foreign manufacturers in a massive economic reshaping.
And he likened his trade policy declaration to a painful medical procedure.
"THE OPERATION IS OVER! THE PATIENT LIVED," he posted on his Truth Social app, with his trademark use of all-caps.
"THE PATIENT WILL BE FAR STRONGER, BIGGER, BETTER, AND MORE RESILIENT THAN EVER BEFORE."
Amid howls of protest abroad and from even some of Trump's Republicans, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called for patience.
"Let Donald Trump run the global economy. He knows what he's doing," he said on CNN. "You've got to trust Donald Trump in the White House."
But China demanded that the tariffs be immediately canceled and vowed countermeasures, while France and Germany warned that the EU could hit back at US tech firms.
French President Emmanuel Macron called for suspending investment in the United States until what he called the "brutal" new tariffs had been "clarified".
Beijing said it was "maintaining communication" with Washington over trade issues, and EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic planned to speak with US counterparts on Friday.
However, Brazil's president vowed to take "all appropriate measures."
Gold - a safe-haven investment - hit new record prices, oil fell, and the dollar slumped against other major currencies.
The head of the World Trade Organization, which helps manage global trading, warned the upheaval may lead to contraction of "one percent in global merchandise trade volumes this year."
GLOBAL ECONOMIC "SUMO WRESTLER"
Trump has brushed off warnings about triggering a global economic slowdown and politically damaging price rises at home.
Republican Senator Mitch McConnell broke ranks with Trump, slamming tariffs as "bad policy."
"Preserving the long-term prosperity of American industry and workers requires working with our allies, not against them," he said.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told CNN that Trump made it clear that "this is not a negotiation."
And Lutnick also struck a hard line, saying, "You can't really fight with the United States."
"You fight ... the greatest customer in the world, you're going to lose. We are the sumo wrestler of this world," he said.
"TREAT US BADLY"
Trump reserved some of the heaviest blows for what he called "nations that treat us badly."
That included an additional 34 per cent on goods from China -bringing the new added tariff rate there to 54 percent.
The figure for the European Union was 20 percent, and 24 percent on Japan.
For the rest, Trump said he would impose a "baseline" tariff of 10 per cent, including on another key ally, Britain, which will come into effect on Saturday, while the higher duties will kick in on Apr 9.