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TSMC plans to sell 152 million shares in chipmaker Vanguard
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TSMC plans to sell 152 million shares in chipmaker Vanguard

TSMC plans to sell 152 million shares in chipmaker Vanguard

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at TSMC Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu, Taiwan April 9, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

15 May 2026 04:03PM
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TAIPEI, May 15 : TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said on Friday it plans to sell up to 152 million shares in Vanguard International Semiconductor through a block trade to financial institutional investors, reducing its stake in the chipmaker.

TSMC said the proposed share sale would reduce its holding in Vanguard International Semiconductor, or VIS, to about 19 per cent from around 27.1 per cent on a fully diluted basis. The company said it had no plans to sell additional VIS shares in the foreseeable future.

Source: Reuters
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