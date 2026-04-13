Uber faces second driver sexual assault trial following US$8.5 million verdict

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina: After a key setback in the first trial of its kind before a federal jury, Uber is expected to return to court on Tuesday (Apr 14) to face a second woman's claims that she was sexually assaulted by a driver she booked through the app.

The jury trial in Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, which is expected to last about three weeks, will help determine whether a recent US$8.5 million verdict in Arizona was a fluke or a sign of real trouble for Uber as it faces more than 3,300 similar lawsuits that have been consolidated in federal court.

Both cases are so-called "bellwethers," or test cases for that litigation, and the verdicts could help determine the value of the remaining lawsuits for any potential settlement or resolution of the cases en masse.

The anonymous plaintiff claims that upon arriving at her destination in Raleigh, North Carolina, just before 2am in March 2019, her Uber driver grabbed her inner thigh and asked if he could “keep it with him," prompting her to flee from the vehicle.

Uber, which has faced numerous safety controversies, has not denied that the incident took place, but claims in court filings that it is a software company and not a "common carrier" such as a taxi service that has a legal duty to protect passengers under North Carolina law. Even if the plaintiff proves otherwise, Uber argues, the company is not liable for the actions of an independent contractor.

The question of whether drivers are Uber's employees or contractors, which has a range of legal implications, has dogged the company for most of its existence in the US and abroad.

A deluge of lawsuits and scrutiny by policymakers has not yielded a consensus.

The North Carolina trial will be presided over by US District Judge Charles Breyer, who normally sits in San Francisco and is overseeing the mass litigation against Uber.