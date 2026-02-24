UOB's Q4 net profit dips 7%, beats forecasts

SINGAPORE: Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB) reported on Tuesday (Feb 24) a 7 per cent fall in net profit in the fourth quarter from a year earlier as margin headwinds outweighed loan growth.

UOB, Southeast Asia's third-largest bank by assets, said net profit for October-December dropped to S$1.41 billion (US$1.11 billion) from S$1.52 billion a year earlier, though it beat the mean estimate of S$1.35 billion from three analysts polled by LSEG.

That follows a 72 per cent slump in its third-quarter net profit, with the lender attributing the rebound to lower credit costs.

The bank also announced that it will be providing its junior employees with an extra half-month base salary payout on a one-off basis, in recognition of their contributions amid a challenging external environment.

"This supplementary payout will be paid to about 6,000 employees across the Group in the second quarter of this year and will amount to a total of about S$4 million," said UOB.

For the full 2025 financial year, UOB's net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, dropped to 1.89 per cent from 2.03 per cent a year earlier. Its net interest income slid 3 per cent year-on-year to S$9.36 billion.

However, net fee income rose 7 per cent to a new record of S$2.6 billion, helped by wealth management and loan-related fees amid favourable market conditions and rising consumer confidence.

Its high-net-worth assets under management rose 6 per cent from the previous year to S$201 billion in 2025.

"Despite the lower benchmark rates and US tariff uncertainties, transaction banking continued to deliver steady performance, accounting for close to half of total wholesale banking income," UOB said in a news release.

US President Donald Trump's tariff salvo has dominated markets since he took office last year, with the latest Supreme Court ruling and his subsequent response throwing the situation into deeper uncertainty.

The bank declared a final dividend of S$0.71 per share. Alongside an interim dividend of S$0.85 per share, that brings its total dividend for the year to S$1.56 per share.

Net profit for 2025 moderated 23 per cent to S$4.7 billion from the previous year.

UOB broadly maintained its outlook guidance for 2026, except for high single-digit fee growth for the year, versus a high single-to double-digit fee growth projected previously in November.

Its results followed that of larger peer DBS Group, which posted on Feb 9 weaker fourth quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts.

Both Singaporean banks' earnings come ahead of global peers Standard Chartered and HSBC, which are due to announce results later on Tuesday and on Wednesday, respectively.