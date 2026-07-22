US Senate panel approves Bill cracking down on the sale of Chinese vehicles

The US Senate Commerce Committee approved legislation on Wednesday (Jul 22) to toughen a government ​ban on Chinese automakers entering the American market that could bar German automaker Mercedes-Benz from selling vehicles in the United States.

Senator Ted Cruz, the committee chair and a Texas Republican, said the Bill's provision that would ban companies with more than 15 per cent ownership by Chinese entities would bar Mercedes-Benz from selling vehicles in the United States because of its nearly 20 per cent passive Chinese investment. He said the Bill required changes before it could become law.

Senator Bernie Moreno, an Ohio Republican, said Mercedes-Benz would have until 2030 to comply and could get waivers from the ownership requirement if necessary.

Moreno and Senator Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat, proposed legislation to codify a regulation imposed by the Biden administration that effectively bans all Chinese automakers from selling passenger vehicles ​in the US and takes other steps to prevent China from entering ​the US light-duty market.

"We're preventing an absolute, total, and complete destruction of our industrial base," Moreno said.

Cruz said General Motors was pushing for the provision to get Mercedes-Benz out of the market and make its Cadillac brand more competitive. He said "we would never consider" banning Mercedes-Benz sales in the United States.

GM said in response the legislation isn't about any individual automaker and added the automaker "supports policies that protect and strengthen American manufacturing and the global competitiveness of US automakers".

Mercedes-Benz noted its extensive US operations and said it "continues to support legislation designed to protect US national security.

"Mercedes-Benz also remains committed to ensuring that any legislation does not impact our operations. The company will continue to safeguard its employees, dealers, suppliers, and customers."