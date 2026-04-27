US stocks drift as their record-breaking rally slows, while oil prices rise

NEW YORK: The US stock market’s record-breaking rally is slowing on Monday (Apr 27) after uncertainty rose over the weekend about what will happen next in the Iran war, while oil prices are rising.

The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged, coming off its latest all-time high driven by strong profit reports from US companies and hopes that the United States and Iran can avoid a worst-case scenario for the economy because of their war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7 points, or less than 0.1 per cent, as of 10am Eastern time, and the Nasdaq was 0.2 per cent lower after setting its own record.

The moves were stronger in the oil market, where prices climbed roughly 2 per cent as tankers still find the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed. That’s keeping crude stuck in the Middle East and away from customers worldwide, including crude produced by Iran that’s being blockaded by the US Navy.

Iran has offered to reopen the strait if the United States ends its blockade, while proposing that discussions on the larger question of its nuclear program would come in a later phase. But US President Donald Trump seems unlikely to accept the offer, which was passed to the Americans by Pakistan.

Over the weekend, Trump told US envoys not to go to Pakistan, which has been playing a crucial mediating role. By saying the Iranians could call Washington with any proposal, Trump appeared to signal he’s content to try to continue to squeeze Iran with the blockade.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude to be delivered in June climbed 2.2 per cent to US$107.60. Brent to be delivered in July, which is where more of the trading is happening in the oil market, rose 2.3 per cent to US$101.38 per barrel.

Brent prices were at only roughly US$70 per barrel before the war and have briefly shot above US$119 a couple times when fears about the war have hit their heights.