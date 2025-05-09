US stocks rise after Trump announces UK trade deal

NEW YORK: Stock markets mostly rose on Thursday (May 8) as US President Donald Trump unveiled a trade deal with Britain, boosting hopes for other countries' tariff negotiations.

After the turbulence sparked by Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs on Apr 2, markets have strengthened in recent weeks on optimism that countries will reach agreements with Washington to avoid his potentially damaging levies.

"The trade deal news ... sets the table for the market that it should expect more deals in coming weeks and months," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"From that vantage point, it is providing a sentiment boost."

The deal reduces tariffs on British cars and lifts them on steel and aluminium, while in return Britain will open up markets to US beef and other farm products.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also hailed it as a "historic day", although the agreement is thin on details and both sides said there would be more negotiations.

A 10 per cent baseline tariff on Britain imposed by Trump on Apr 2 also remains in place.