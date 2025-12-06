Logo
Vietnam November exports down 7.1% from October
A container is loaded onto a cargo ship while docked at Hai Phong port, in Hai Phong, Vietnam, April 16, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

06 Dec 2025 10:22AM
HANOI, Dec 6 : Vietnam's exports in November fell 7.1 per cent from October to $39.07 billion, government data showed on Saturday.

Imports in the month fell 3.7 per cent from the previous month to $37.98 billion, translating into a trade surplus of $1.09 billion, the National Statistics Office said in a report.

Compared with the same month last year, November exports rose 15.1 per cent, while imports were up 16.0 per cent.

Consumer prices in November rose 3.58 per cent from a year earlier, the NSO said, while industrial production climbed 10.8 per cent.

For the first 11 months of this year, exports rose 16.1 per cent to $430.14 billion, while imports were up 18.4 per cent to $409.61 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $20.53 billion, it added.

Source: Reuters
