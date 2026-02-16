Logo
Logo

Business

X down for thousands of users in the US and UK, Downdetector shows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

X down for thousands of users in the US and UK, Downdetector shows

X down for thousands of users in the US and UK, Downdetector shows

The X app icon on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

16 Feb 2026 09:49PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2026 09:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Feb 16 : Social media platform X was down for thousands of users in the United States and UK on Monday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 23,210 reports of issues with X as of 8:24 a.m. ET (1324 GMT), according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what caused the outage.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what's shown on Downdetector because these reports are user-submitted.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement