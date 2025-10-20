50 years, one recipe: Michelin-honoured hawker keeps mutton soup stall going, but for how long?

SINGAPORE: With sweat glistening on his forehead, Syed Abdul Rahaman Mohammad Ahdam stirs a steaming pot of mutton broth, filling the air with a peppery aroma.

The 64-year-old has been on his feet since 6.30am. For 10 to 11 hours a day, he hardly has a break save for one coffee. Lunch is around dinnertime, when he is finally home, and it is his dinner too.

He is Bahrakath Mutton Soup’s only cook and takes two days off per month. “Tired or (not), this (is what I) have to do every day,” says the hawker at Adam Food Centre. “This is my job.”

His eldest son, Syed Ajmalkhan, 38, wants him to rest more. But that is easier said than done.