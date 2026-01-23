How this team made dragon boat racing possible for amputees, stroke survivors

SINGAPORE: Every Saturday afternoon, quadruple amputee and para-athlete Tan Whee Boon manoeuvres carefully into a dragon boat as volunteers on either side steady the hull.

A customised seat supports his body, while straps secure him in place. His oar is fitted with an attachment designed to work without hands, and a volunteer paddles beside him as a coach counts out strokes.

It is a setup that reflects how much must go right for the 60-year-old to be there — and not only him but a team of more than 30 dragon boat paddlers with significant physical impairments.

“The first thought that came to me was, this is going to be so dangerous,” said Isaac Tan, a physiotherapist overseeing their safety.

Dragon boat racing demands coordination, power and balance. Paddlers sit inches apart in a long, unstable vessel, using their legs and their core to drive their movements while moving in close synchrony.