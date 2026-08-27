His father with dementia vanished near home. How can Singapore keep these seniors safe?

SINGAPORE and KOBE, Japan: When Ian Chan learnt that his father, 74, had gone missing last December, hours had passed already.

His mother had woken up at about 3am and realised his father was not in their Bukit Panjang flat. The 31-year-old, who was staying at his mother-in-law’s home that weekend, was told the news in the afternoon.

It was the third time his father, who had dementia, had wandered off. On the previous occasions, passers-by found the elderly man nearby after he had fallen, and they called an ambulance. But no call came this time.

Chan searched the neighbourhood and his father’s usual haunts, but to no avail. At the end of the second day, he returned home late and broke down, fearing that his father “might not be alive already”.

His father had only S$20 in his wallet. He could “communicate clearly” but would sometimes appear to speak to someone who was not there, Chan said.