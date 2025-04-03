Ex-offender warns influencers are trivialising incarceration, seeks to fill gap in rehab support

SINGAPORE: Social media has amplified all kinds of voices, for better or worse. Among the most troubling are those that downplay the gravity of relapse and incarceration, warn ex-drug offenders turned anti-drug advocates.

For example, in a TikTok clip in December that drew over 296,000 views and 9,000 likes, a group of local influencers casually chat about one of them returning to prison for a few days, almost as if it were a “retreat”.

The group even jokes about how “excited” the re-offender is to spend “some time alone”, having not visited the facility in a year.

From the viewpoint of Centre for Psychotherapy senior counsellor Gopal Mahey, a former drug offender who appeared in CNA series Extraordinary People, such messaging is dangerous.

WATCH: The drug counsellor who was using drugs — Now I use my pain to help others (27:36)