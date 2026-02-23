From glowing kayaks to cheap pepper crab: 7 ways to redefine a night out in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Nightlife in Singapore has changed. Late nights out at Boat Quay and packed dance floors may no longer be what defines unwinding for many people.

The night crowd begins to thin earlier, things are a bit more subdued, and fewer people seem keen on heading out just to party. But that does not mean the island goes quiet.

Along coastlines and in the heartlands, there are plenty of night activities for those in search of something beyond a club or cocktail bar.

Some people are gathering in more intimate settings and some of them even in an empty field, OLI 968 deejay Ravi Guna discovers in the On The Red Dot series, Walk on the WOW Side.

WATCH: Exploring Singapore’s coastal waters at night (22:30)