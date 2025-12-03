Runners face more heat, higher costs. Can more also be done to prevent race injuries, deaths?

SINGAPORE: As an emergency doctor in the Singapore General Hospital (SGH), Jason Yeong has seen all sorts of heat-related injuries: heat cramps, heat exhaustion and people fainting.

Some of the cases have been heat stroke, with patients coming in “very agitated, very confused, sometimes even aggressive”, said the associate consultant.

“We do tend to see heat injuries come in (from) half-marathons and above. And that’s largely due to the distance (people) are running.”

Given its central location, SGH is typically the hospital that injured runners are brought to during or after a race. And it has seen more heat-related injuries in recent years.

The numbers have increased from about 10 cases in 2022 to 30 in 2023 to 50 last year, Yeong said.

“One of the reasons is that people are being more physically active, taking part in more exercise-related activities, pushing themselves harder, signing up for these kinds of competitive runs.”