How a 3-room flat helped this Singaporean to retire at 35 and stop fearing retrenchment

SINGAPORE: Colin Lau did something unexpected when he lost his job at age 35. He bought a flat with his savings.

With that purchase he retired young, not because he got rich but because he was prepared to have a flat, and not a job, that would pay him.

A conversation with his property agent — who asked how he intended to pay, say, a 30-year mortgage without work — set his mind on buying “the cheapest flat you can find in Singapore that you can afford to pay in full”.

“If you borrow money from the bank, the 30-year mortgage would mean that you buy a flat for yourself, and you buy a flat and give it as a free gift to the bank,” he said.