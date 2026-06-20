South Koreans find home in Chennai through food, friendship, bargaining in Tamil

CHENNAI: Um Jung-ae may look like a foreigner amid the bustle of T Nagar (or Thyagaraya Nagar), one of Chennai’s busiest shopping districts. But inside a saree shop, she does not sound like one.

“I like it very much! Can you reduce the price?” the 40-year-old asked a shopkeeper in Tamil.

Her love for shopping was what first pushed her to learn the language. When she realised some local shopkeepers could not fully understand English, she turned to an Indian friend for the Tamil word for “discount”.

“That’s where I started learning Tamil little by little,” she recounted.