Commentary: How women could be the key to unlocking longer life

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island: For every man older than 110, there are nine women. Before she died in August at age 117, supercentenarian Maria Branyas – the world’s oldest verified person – credited her bonus years not to any high-tech interventions but to eating lots of plain yogurt.

Her successor is also a woman, 116-year-old Ethel Catherman. And the record for longevity is held by another woman, Jean Calment, who lived to see her 122nd birthday.

Scientists still don’t fully understand why women live longer than men. The ageing process differs between the sexes, and in most mammals, females tend to live longer than males. Understanding the roots of these biological differences could help researchers better understand ageing in both men and women – and perhaps even reveal new clues to slowing it down.

For example, it remains unclear why women who undergo menopause later in life tend to live longer – and stay healthier. The answer isn’t just relevant to women’s health: A man’s longevity also appears to correlate with the age at which his sisters undergo menopause.

Scientists likewise don’t fully understand why women worldwide live, on average, a few years longer than men, yet are more likely to suffer from debilitating conditions such as arthritis and Alzheimer’s disease.

What researchers do know is that the human ovary follows its own clock and, unlike other organs, begins to age early. When women are still relatively young – in their late 30s and 40s – their ovaries undergo rapid ageing, with cellular damage comparable to that in other organs decades later, in our 60s, 70s and 80s.