Commentary: Open source could pop the AI bubble - and soon

TORONTO: We cannot go a day without people asking: when will the artificial intelligence bubble pop and what will be the cause?

I increasingly think that open-source AI models may be the pin that pops the bubble.

Current AI valuations assume massive, durable moats. Investors have priced in the assumption that only a few companies can build frontier AI models, allowing them to extract monopoly rents. But if open-source models can match the performance of closed models at a fraction of the cost, that assumption collapses.

Think about the billions of dollars in venture investment in OpenAI and Anthropic - as well as internal investment at Google. If the market realises that closed models may be good for cutting-edge research but unnecessary for most AI applications, valuations plummet.