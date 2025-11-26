Commentary: Singapore must apply its characteristic prudence to AI investment

SINGAPORE: When Nvidia released an outstanding third-quarter earnings report last Wednesday (Nov 19), CEO Jensen Huang took the chance to address fears about overvalued AI stocks.

“There’s been a lot of talk about an AI bubble. From our vantage point, we see something very different,” Mr Huang said. He described how much Nvidia chips are sought after, citing that the company has US$500 billion in bookings for advanced chips through 2026.

AI is the hottest asset class of the decade. From Silicon Valley to Seoul, investors are pouring billions into anything labelled “AI-powered”. JPMorgan estimates that just 30 AI stocks account for over 40 per cent of the value of the S&P 500.

Chipmakers, data centre operators and startups that promise to redefine everything are commanding valuations that defy reason. Central banks such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Bank of England have warned investors about the risk of sharp market corrections.

The narrative is irresistible: AI will transform every sector, from healthcare and finance to education and logistics, and no country or company can afford to miss out. But as history shows, when technology turns into theology, reason tends to take a backseat.