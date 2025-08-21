Commentary: AI can boost Singapore’s productivity, but let’s not lose the point of work

SINGAPORE: If there’s one message that keeps coming up in Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s recent speeches, it’s that Singapore can’t afford to sit on the sidelines as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the global economy.

Singapore needs to “think harder” about how it can help every company “make full use of AI”, he said at a conference last month hosted by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) and Singapore Business Federation (SBF).

Then on Sunday (Aug 17), during his National Day Rally (NDR) speech, Mr Wong described AI as “a defining technology of our time”, likening its impact to the computer and the internet.

“We will equip and empower every enterprise, especially our SMEs – to harness AI effectively, and sharpen their competitive edge,” he added.

In total, Mr Wong mentioned AI around 40 times in his speech, as he outlined Singapore’s vision to boost productivity through widespread adoption of the technology.

While the ambition is clear, the challenge lies in how it will be implemented in the workplace.

A recent multi-country study found that only 19 per cent of firms in Singapore have adopted artificial intelligence or machine learning tools.

That means there’s significant room for future adoption. But if the implementation isn’t handled thoughtfully, AI risks stripping work of its meaning and purpose, reducing our sense of mastery and leaving us feeling like cogs in a machine.