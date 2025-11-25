Commentary: The real failure on climate didn’t happen in Brazil

SYDNEY: Another climate conference, another failed climate conference.

That’s the sense you might get from the anguished statements emerging at the close of the COP30 meeting in the Brazilian city of Belem last weekend (Nov 22 to 23). Hopes that the final communique would incorporate a roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels were dashed. A planned US$125 billion fund for forest protection ended up with just US$6 billion or so committed.

That assessment confuses where we’re going wrong on climate, however – and what we’re getting right.

Take the weird refusal to mention fossil fuels in the agreement. That’s not quite the disaster it appears to be. Given the ability of oil exporters to veto every word of the text, it’s quite remarkable that such references ever made it through the drafting process. The fact that petroleum producers are now balking more aggressively at naming the problem we all face is a sign not of the failure of the energy transition, but of its success.

The International Energy Agency’s central expectation for fossil fuel consumption in 2050 has been cut by 12 per cent since the F-words were first officially mentioned at COP26 in Glasgow four years ago. Consumption of coal in the two biggest users, China and India, has fallen this year. These are far more substantive outcomes than the terminology of a United Nations document.

That’s not to tell a triumphal story about the progress of climate policy in 2025 – only to say that the real problems are far away from the conference halls in Belem.