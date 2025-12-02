Commentary: Stop barging in and trying to do things for me, AI

LONDON: I can’t remember exactly when it started but some time in the last couple of months, AI went from being a topic of largely theoretical interest to an actively intrusive pest.

It began when a bluish purple circle appeared unbidden on my WhatsApp screen. I ignored it at first, thinking I had mistakenly swiped on something that had made it materialise and hoping that with luck it would go away.

But one day, in a rush to message someone, I mistakenly tapped on the circle and discovered it was “Meta AI”, a chatbot eager to help me find a restaurant or a recipe or other things I never want to find on WhatsApp.

Thankfully, it described itself as an “optional service” from Meta, the Mark Zuckerberg company that owns WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. Phew, I thought. I’ll get rid of it, since it’s optional and the last thing I need to be doing is handing over yet more personal data to help make Zuckerberg’s US$200 billion-plus fortune even larger.

But no. When I asked Meta AI how to delete Meta AI, I was told: “You can’t disable Meta AI, but engaging with it on WhatsApp is completely optional.”