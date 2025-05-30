Commentary: Consumer AI gadgets will come with a whimper, not a bang

TOKYO: Where are all the artificial intelligence consumer gadgets? Even a year ago, it seemed tech companies were working to incorporate the technology into every physical device, from coffee makers to vacuums, making “AI-powered” hardware seem like it would soon be as ubiquitous as “battery-powered” electronics.

Typically, tech conferences offer a glimmer of these futuristic toys. Not all of them end up hitting the market, but it’s where we can dream a little about new pocket devices or household robots taking on a greater role in our lives.

So it was a little disappointing last week at Asia’s biggest artificial intelligence conference, Taiwan’s Computex, to find hardly any mentions of consumer-facing tech.

Most keynotes focused on enterprise applications of AI, such as agents or automated manufacturing. Walking around the exhibitors’ hall, the only thing that caught my eye were wireless computer mice shaped like cats.

LACK OF NEW AI GADGETS

A few things seem to have changed. For starters, there’s the reality that hardware engineering presents an entirely different set of physical challenges compared to tinkering with AI software.

And a global trade war also makes it a risky time to launch a new gadget when it’s unclear if consumers are interested. Companies also may be starting to pick up on the fact that while Wall Street is awash with global hype on the AI boom, it isn’t exactly a selling point on Main Street.