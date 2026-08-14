Commentary: AI is changing how films are made, not what makes them worth watching

SINGAPORE: I get why many people are uncomfortable with artificial intelligence entering the creative industries.

So when a Singapore AI-generated film such as Trace Project – screened on National Day and dismissed online as “AI slop” – comes along, it is tempting to see if as proof that the sceptics were right all along.

But as a filmmaker, I think we should be careful not to turn criticism of an AI-generated film into a rejection of AI in filmmaking altogether.

A bad film does not suddenly become a good film because it was made with new technology. If anything, the controversy tells us something useful: AI can make it much easier to produce something – but not necessarily something good.