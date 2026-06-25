Commentary: Why Dear You hit us so hard – and what it says about our feelings toward ‘dialects’

SINGAPORE: Why did a film from China, shot almost entirely in Teochew language on a modest budget with mostly non-professional actors, create such a storm in Singapore?

Tickets for the initial eight screenings of Dear You in Teochew were reportedly snapped up in under two hours. Days later, all 4,800 tickets to eight additional screenings were sold out about an hour after they became available on Monday (Jun 22). Some declared online that they would cross the Causeway to Johor Bahru just to watch the film in its original language.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) had earlier decided that a Mandarin-dubbed version would be used for general release, with the Teochew version only allowed for festival and niche screenings. This has sparked swift and passionate debate about Singapore's language policies.

Local filmmakers Eric Khoo and Jack Neo wrote a forum letter, calling the policy “outdated”. My colleague Luke Lu penned a CNA commentary questioning whether it is time to rethink restrictions on Chinese “dialects” in mainstream media. But is this really all about the policy?