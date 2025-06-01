Commentary: Don't be fooled by GenAI financial advisers

NEW YORK: The wealth management industry is prepared to court its newest potential clients: Gen Z. Instead of trotting out older professionals with decades of experience, companies are utilising generative AI to develop digital assistants.

These new “experts” even come with the ability to use slang to appear relatable and relevant to their target demographic.

Embracing the newest technology is yet another cultural shift in the financial services landscape that disrupts some of the norms in the industry. We’ve seen it with the development of robo-advisers and the rise of “finfluencers”.

Cue the traditionalists turning their noses up at how far the financial advice field has strayed from its origins. After all, future iterations of GenAI really could accelerate the long-prophesied doomsday for flesh-and-blood financial planners.

IMPROVING SOFT SKILLS

But now isn’t the time for humans to declare defeat. Until advanced versions of the technology arrive, people should be doubling down on the one significant advantage they have against their digital counterparts: soft skills.

Providing investing advice is only one facet of the job. The role is part therapist, accountability coach and teacher. Real people can push back against panicked requests to sell in a turbulent market instead of simply executing an order.

A person understands how and when to ask more questions to determine the reason behind a request for conservative investments such as bonds, even at a young age when it’s detrimental to be overly cautious.

The problem for many young adults is that accessing this more holistic approach, which goes beyond stats and data, is costly.

Financial advisers usually get paid in one of two ways: assets under management (AUM) – a percentage of a customer’s investments each year – or a flat-rate fee.

The latter varies based on the level of service. A comprehensive financial plan can cost thousands of dollars. AUM ranges from 0.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent, with some advisers reducing the cost as the size of a portfolio grows.

LOWER BARRIERS TO ENTRY

The greater barrier to entry is the possible minimum investable assets requirement, which often hovers between US$500,000 and US$1 million. Fifteen years ago, these factors prohibited access for millennials.