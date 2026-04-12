Commentary: Slopaganda wars - why the US and Iran are flooding the zone with AI

HOW SLOPAGANDA SLIPS THROUGH OUR DEFENCES

What is the point of all this slopaganda? We have several answers so far.

First, through repeated exposure in both legacy and social media, slopaganda can penetrate our usual mental defences. It works when it is attention-grabbing, emotionally arresting - typically in a negative way - and delivered to a distracted audience, such as people scrolling social media or switching between browser tabs.

Second, it is a very effective way of diluting the epistemic environment - the world of what we think we know - with falsehoods and half-truths. As philosophers have argued, ChatGPT and other generative AI tools can be machines for content that is indifferent to truth.

Slopaganda can be understood as a special kind of AI-generated content, but its unique features become clearer when we look at its use in campaigns such as the Iranian Lego videos.

No one is misled into thinking Trump can pilot an F-16 and drop faeces out of it. No one (we hope) believes plastic Trump Lego figurines are in cahoots with a plastic Satan figurine. Rather than aiming for accuracy, the slopaganda is expressive and emblematic of feelings and emotions, and meant to create an association. The intended linkages are something like Satan is associated with Trump while the United States is associated with evil, and so on.