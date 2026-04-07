Commentary: Iran is ending the dream of remote-controlled war

WASHINGTON: In Washington, planning for a war with Iran always started with the same stubborn reality: It would be hard to fight and even harder to win. The country is vast and mountainous. Much of its military infrastructure is buried in caves and bunkers. Any serious plan to neutralise Iran’s nuclear ambitions or topple the regime quickly arrived at the same conclusion - that success required ground forces and would result in American casualties.

Then came machine learning and artificial intelligence, and with them, the seductive idea that America might finally be able to fight a major adversary indefinitely without sending its citizens into the line of fire.

The promise is not mere fantasy. AI, fused with increasingly precise weapons and blanket surveillance, has transformed what the US military can do from a distance. The accuracy and speed with which American forces can now find and destroy enemies with potentially fewer US and civilian casualties are a major advance in the nuts and bolts of warfare.

As Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of US Central Command who is leading the war with Iran, said on Mar 11, AI tools can turn targeting processes that “used to take hours and sometimes even days into seconds”.