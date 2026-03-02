Commentary: Using AI at work doesn’t have to be daunting

Only 14.5 per cent of small and medium enterprises adopted AI in 2024 as they struggled with technical hurdles, competing priorities and limited resources.

In a survey by ADP Research of 38,000 adults in 34 markets, 19 per cent of Singapore workers said they are uncertain how AI would change their jobs. Additionally, workers who feared they could be replaced by AI were twice as likely to be highly stressed.

If you are feeling “AI anxiety”, know that you are not alone. Here are common issues you may face when getting started with Gen AI, and how you can get unstuck.

DO I NEED TO BE A PROMPT ENGINEER?

The popular phrase “prompt engineering” makes Gen AI sound like you need a specialised degree or a perfect command of English to use it well. That could not be more wrong.

Think of prompting as a conversation with the machine. Like any form of communication, we need to be clear with our intent. We can type a few words using any language and Gen AI will probably understand us as it was trained on vast amounts of content.

For example, instead of typing “Please summarise this article into 100 words” before pasting in a long document, we can simply type “100 words” for the same outcome.

To tweak the outcome, you can add words to your prompt: “100 words, for Gen Z audience”. The Gen AI app will rework the content for the younger audience, and perhaps add in phrases like “rizz” or “mid”.

This process of refining your prompts is known as iteration. With practice, you will get the hang of asking the right questions to Gen AI.