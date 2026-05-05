Commentary: In an age of doom scrolling, Asia’s book market is thriving

SINGAPORE: The internet was supposed to kill off books. But across much of Asia, a booming market tells a different story.

The region doesn’t have a special affinity with reading. Demand is being driven by something more practical: a desire to get ahead. It’s also underpinned by rising literacy, an expanding middle class and the wider adoption of English as a second language.

Textbooks, exam preparation materials and self-help titles are among the bestsellers. Promoted by social media, and in some cases encouraged by political leaders, books aren’t just a pastime – they’re tools for economic advancement.

Other countries struggling with weakening reading levels should take note. In much of Asia, reading is reinforced by education systems, politicians and personal ambition. That helps explain why books have proved more resilient here than in some other parts of the world.

Reading doesn’t survive just because people love books – it survives when systems make it necessary.