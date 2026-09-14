Commentary: The perils of headphones in the office

LONDON: The novelist Elif Shafak has published 21 books that have been translated into 58 languages and won multiple awards.

Each time she sits down to write, though, she does something unfathomable.

“I always listen to heavy metal when I’m writing,” she told an FT event last weekend. “I can’t concentrate when there’s too much silence around me.” She typically chooses one song a day and listens to it up to 95 times through headphones. She is especially fond of a Mongolian throat-singing folk-metal group called The Hu, which is pronounced the same as The Who but is unlikely to be confused with the English rock band.

I had a quick listen to one of The Hu’s throbbing hits, which seemed to involve a lot of lions. While I can see the band’s appeal, I would be as likely to listen to them while working as I would be to go to the office in a tutu.