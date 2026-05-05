Commentary: Indonesia’s foreign policy has a consultation problem

SURABAYA, Indonesia: Indonesia’s decision to join the so-called Board of Peace initiative on post-war governance in Gaza in January immediately triggered domestic debate. Critics questioned both the initiative’s credibility and Indonesia’s willingness to send troops to Gaza.

The episode illustrates how Indonesia’s foreign policy is increasingly defined by decisions made before consultation, weakening accountability.

As criticism intensified, the government invited civil society leaders, scholars and former officials to what was described as a consultation meeting. Yet by then, the decision had already been announced and defended internationally, leaving little scope for participants to shape the outcome.

Consultation after a decision is explanation, not deliberation. Governments will always try to explain their policies, but deliberation only matters if it happens before commitments are finalised - when different views can still influence the outcome. In this case, engagement largely followed public pressure, with the government opening a dialogue with selected figures only after critics had raised concerns about the initiative.

A PATTERN OF CONDUCT

This pattern of conduct has since continued. As tensions escalated in the Middle East following military action by the United States and Israel against Iran, Indonesia again faced scrutiny over its diplomatic position. Jakarta adopted a cautious stance, offering to act as a peace broker, while discussions about the Board of Peace were effectively paused.