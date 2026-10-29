Commentary: Election win by Brazil's Lula limits Trump’s Latin American ambition

“MOST POPULAR POLITICIAN ON EARTH”

During his first two terms as president, Brazil experienced an increase in employment, minimum wage, education levels and was subsequently removed from the United Nations hunger map by 2014. But the “most popular politician on Earth” became embroiled in controversy when his party was accused of buying votes in Congress for legislative support.

Lula spent 580 days in prison for Operation Car Wash, a bribery scheme involving the state oil company, Petrobras. Lula maintained his innocence and all convictions were annulled in 2021.

Lula’s opponent in the latest election was Flavio Bolsonaro, an ultraconservative who led a 2026 campaign inherited from his father’s presidency. He aligned with evangelical voting blocs, proposed lowering the age of criminal responsibility to 16, rejected climate change and supported tax cuts. Trump has maintained close ties with Flavio Bolsonaro and his father, Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s president from 2019 to 2023 who is currently serving a 27-year sentence for leading a failed coup.

A Bolsonaro win would have been lauded by Trump, following a wave of conservative governments in Latin American countries including Argentina, El Salvador and Colombia.

Since the Trump-endorsed Argentinean candidate Javier Milei took office in 2023, Argentina has largely aligned with US defence, economic and foreign policy. This includes purchasing US-backed fighter jets, providing direct line for the US treasury to intervene in the Argentinean peso, supporting US strikes in Iran and withdrawing from the World Health Organization following Trump’s lead. Argentina is positioned to be Washington’s “partner of choice” in the region.