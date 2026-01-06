Commentary: Bin the bucket list in 2026

THE THINKING BEHIND BUCKET LISTS

With a brand new year upon us, some of you might be in the process of working out how many items you can tick off said list in 2026. And so, before I continue with my admonishment of you, allow me to say that I do understand the impulse to do this, and even see some value in the thinking that underlies it.

First, it is an inarguably positive thing to become more aware of your mortality. I find that the more I think and talk about the fact that I’m going to die, the more I want to live.

Second, it is surely an inherently worthy endeavour to try to live your life to the fullest, in an intentional way, rather than as a passive bystander who suddenly wakes up one day and realises that they haven’t done anything that has given their existence any meaning. I am even a fan of making some types of lists in order to achieve this.

But spending all your free time going around the world ticking off a bucket list – even the words irritate me – is not the way. The term has become totally detached from its original meaning (my inbox also contains emails about “fall bucket lists” and “summer bucket lists”, as if we only have a season to live) and is now formulaic rather than inspired. If you really want a reminder that you are mortal, why not lose the euphemism and call it a death list instead?

Or you could lose the idea entirely. All it is doing, after all, is setting you up for a lifetime of “meh” at best, disappointment at worst. How many times have you made a trip to see something you were excited about and thought to yourself, “Is that it?” when you got there? I remember the crushing disappointment I felt, aged 21, at seeing the Hollywood sign for the first time (don’t even get me started on the Northern Lights).

It’s the unexpected sights that you might have missed when your head was down trying to find the tourist trap, and the spontaneous adventures that make life rich and exciting, not the ones that you arrive at armed with sky-high expectations and a selfie stick.