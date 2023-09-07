Commentary: Why outdoor festivals like Burning Man are reeling from extreme weather

MELBOURNE: Climate activists lined the road to this year’s Burning Man festival in the United States to call out the “privileged mindset” of the Silicon Valley types who flock there - and the waste involved in creating a temporary city in the desert.

Only a couple of days later, disaster struck. Unprecedented rain - 20mm in 24 hours - turned the desert into mud, trapping the 70,000 festival goers.

As you might expect, the internet went wild with schadenfreude. But there’s a deeper issue here. This is not the first - and won’t be the last - outdoor festival upended by unprecedented weather.

It was only a month ago when the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea was crippled by intense heat and typhoons, forcing its abandonment. Last year’s Splendour in the Grass festival in Australia turned into a mud pit after unprecedented rains.

Outdoor festivals are a summer rite of passage for many. Warm weather makes them possible. But summer is when we often see the wildest weather too. As climate change loads the dice, we’ll see more festival disruptions, more often.

SUMMER MAY NO LONGER BE THE RIGHT TIME FOR FESTIVALS

The biggest music festivals are usually held in summer months: Glastonbury in the United Kingdom and Tomorrowland in Belgium are held in the northern hemisphere summer, in late June and late July respectively. America’s Coachella festival takes place in April, but it’s in a desert where daytime temperatures over 30 degrees Celsius are the norm.

As the world heats up, summer may soon be too risky for festival organisers. Creating large festivals is expensive and logistically challenging. Wipeouts from extreme weather events pose major financial risks.