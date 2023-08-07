Singapore scouts to continue with activities in South Korea after typhoon threat cuts short jamboree

SINGAPORE: Activities will go on as planned for the Singapore scouts in South Korea, despite a typhoon warning forcing the World Scout Jamboree to end early.

About 43,000 from 155 countries joined the jamboree in North Jeolla province, but an extreme heatwave last week caused hundreds to fall ill. With a typhoon forecast to hit most of the country, including the campsite, the jamboree was forced to end early, AFP reported.

The Singapore contingent relocated to Daejeon city over the weekend amid the soaring temperatures.

Mr Ang Wee Jin, leader of the Singapore contingent, told CNA on Monday (Aug 7) that they are set to move to Seoul on Wednesday and fly back to Singapore on Saturday as planned.

There are 67 participants from Singapore in South Korea, of whom 40 are students aged between 14 and 17. The others are volunteers and teachers.

Mr Ang said that an interim programme had already been organised before the typhoon alert was issued.

“As of this moment, we do have an intention to tour key cultural sites and do some collaborative learning with the UK contingent,” he added.

He said that the team will continue to monitor the situation closely and undertake contingency plans if the typhoon hits Daejeon Metropolitan City or Seoul.