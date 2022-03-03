Commentary: Why does Ukraine think it can beat Russia?

SINGAPORE: The disturbing developments in Ukraine this past week should make every Singaporean sit up.

They’re very relevant to Singapore, but not so much in the tired trope of needing to keep our guard up as a similarly small and vulnerable state in an uncertain world.

Ukraine has 44 million people and is the size of France. They have a strategic buffer and a fighting chance of beating back attackers, compared to city-state Singapore.

Yet, watching multiple videos of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walking out to his embattled city of Kyiv to declare that he’s staying the course to fight for his country and broadcasting so to encourage his fellowmen, I couldn’t help but wonder: Would I too find the courage to remain to fight for my country if the unthinkable happened?

Would I die for Singapore if it comes down to it?

“We are going to defend our nation … This is our language, our country, our children. And we will defend all this,” Zelenskyy said on Sunday (Feb 27) after he reportedly turned down a US offer to evacuate the country to become a de facto government-in-exile.

“We are all still here,” he said the night before, standing in the middle of Kyiv with his government leaders, a pillar of strength amid the flood of cars rushing to depart the city.

His conviction is startling. For an idealist who believed in Ukraine joining the world’s biggest military alliance, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and the promise of a brighter future with a European Union (EU), the invasion should have crushed him.

Zelenskyy himself had downplayed the threat of a Russian incursion and dismissed warnings mere days before the assault. He had been seen as soft in managing the Ukraine-Russia relationship. He gravely miscalculated.

His world should have collapsed, so why was he still there? What did he have left to fight for?