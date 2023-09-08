Commentary: Is China finally getting serious about hukou reform?

MELBOURNE: Across July and August, the province of Zhejiang and China’s central government announced significant changes to the country’s hukou - household registration - system. These reforms are undoubtedly a net positive, yet there remains little indication that Beijing is serious about undertaking the reforms required to facilitate wholesale changes to the system.

Established in its modern form in 1958, the hukou system determines where residents can access credit, government jobs, education, subsidised housing, welfare and other social services.

The system’s most basic categorisation was traditionally between urban and rural status. Over time, the divide has shifted to encompass “city walls”, where individuals have hukou status in one city but not others. Most of China’s almost 400 million migrant workers living in larger cities do not have local hukou.

The system enshrines and indeed perpetuates China’s sharp urban-rural divide and inter-provincial inequalities. And because hukou status is often inherited, the children of itinerant workers typically lack access to public education where they live. Almost 70 per cent of Chinese children have rural hukou.

The poor quality of many rural and so-called migrant schools has been identified by Western scholars such as Scott Rozelle as a serious threat to China’s ability to transition from middle-income status. The precarious existence of migrant families lacking urban hukou also acts as a considerable drag on China’s already parsimonious consumption rates.

Chinese officials and academia have long been intimately aware of these broader issues. Yet this awareness has generally failed to translate into more than piecemeal reform. Even modest targets to reduce the percentage of internal migrants lacking hukou status in their primary place of residence have fallen well short.