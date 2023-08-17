Commentary: What's driving record-high youth unemployment in China?

SINGAPORE: In mid-July, China reported sluggish quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.8 per cent over April to June, down from 2.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.

What is more alarming is that the country’s unemployment rate among 16- to 24-year-olds has reached a record high of 21.3 per cent. This figure is four times higher than the overall urban unemployment of 5.2 per cent, and marks a sixth consecutive increase since January.

The persistent increase in youth unemployment raises grave concerns on the prospect of China’s post-COVID recovery and its economy’s long-term strength.

On Aug 15, the China’s National Bureau of Statistics announced it will suspend publishing data on youth unemployment. Meanwhile, economic indicators in July continued to disappoint.

TRENDS DRIVING YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT

There have been three major trends in China’s youth unemployment rate in recent years.

First, urban youth unemployment generally moves upward during the first half of the year, reaching its annual peak in July. This corresponds to the end of the school year, when millions of college graduates enter the labour market.

Second, since 2018, youth unemployment jumped several times, most evidently during the first half of the year.