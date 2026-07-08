Commentary: Was China’s submarine missile test a routine or warning shot?

ROUTINE TESTING?

Every nuclear power that operates strategic ballistic missiles, be they submarine-launched or land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, periodically test-fires unarmed missiles to confirm the weapons still work, retain their range and can hit their targets accurately.

In the past few years, similar tests have been carried out by the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France and India.

The Chinese test in itself is nothing new, or particularly alarming. It is part of the basic maintenance of a nuclear arsenal. The tests are not frequent, but they are routine. This one coincided with the beginning of China’s annual naval exercises with Russia.

It’s not at all clear the test or its timing were intended as intimidation.

China maintains a declared no-first-use policy regarding nuclear weapons, meaning it will only use them in retaliation to the use of nukes by somebody else.

Submarine-launched ballistic missiles exist specifically to provide a “second strike” capability – they would survive a nuclear attack on the Chinese mainland, most likely from a major power such as the US, and could be used to respond.

Testing a strategic second-strike capability to intimidate middle and small powers such as Australia, Fiji and other Pacific nations makes little sense. Chinese land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles can already reach as far as Australia and Pacific Island nations.

Submarine-launched missiles like the one tested are deterrents aimed at other nuclear powers, to ensure the credibility of their deterrent even in the event of an overwhelming first strike that completely destroys their land-based nuclear arsenals.

If China really wanted to intimidate Fiji, for example, it would be a lot cheaper and more effective to fly a strategic bomber through or near Fijian airspace, or sail an aircraft carrier battle group nearby.