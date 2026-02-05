Commentary: What Asia risks now that the last nuclear guardrails are gone

WASHINGTON DC: Thursday (Feb 5) marks the end of an era of nuclear restraint – and the beginning of a far more uncertain one. With the expiration of the New START treaty, the last remaining limits on US and Russian nuclear forces have fallen away. There are now no legally binding caps on the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads and delivery systems, nor any formal mechanisms for inspections, verifications or dispute resolution between the world’s two largest nuclear powers.

But the consequences will not be confined to Washington and Moscow. They will be felt acutely in Asia, where great power rivalry is intensifying and long-held assumptions about the region’s security architecture are already under strain.

Meanwhile, all three great powers are moving decisively away from restraint. The United States and Russia are modernising their nuclear forces, while China is expanding its arsenal at an unprecedented pace – without transparency requirements or limits of any kind.

These trends point toward the emergence of a new world order – one in which the most powerful states are increasingly free to do as they please. Spheres of influence are openly asserted. International rules are treated as optional, even irrelevant. Military expansion, including in the nuclear domain, is no longer an exception but the norm.