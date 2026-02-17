Commentary: What the West gets wrong about Chinese manufacturing

PARIS: When Western politicians and business leaders discuss China’s manufacturing prowess, they typically invoke images of colossal steel mills flooding global markets, dark factories run by robots and state-owned champions sustained by subsidies.

This supports the view that tariffs and anti-subsidy measures can erode China’s industrial dominance. But while this logic may be comforting, it is wrong.

China owes its manufacturing leadership not to a few national champions, but to profound industrial density. At the end of 2023, China was home to 4.1 million manufacturing enterprises, employing around 105 million people.

Of these firms, 3.6 million report less than 20 million yuan (US$2.85 million) in annual revenue. Most employ about 10 people and possess limited fixed assets (144,000 yuan per employee). An additional 18.4 million self-employed workers operate at the margins of the formal corporate manufacturing sector. These companies are largely excluded from government subsidies.

These firms are not necessarily on the technological cutting-edge. About 58 per cent report a maturity level of one (out of five) in developing “smart manufacturing,” putting them at the “planning level”. While this group has shrunk considerably – by 27 percentage points – since 2019, only 17 per cent of Chinese manufacturing firms have made it to level three (integration), four (optimisation), or five (leading).