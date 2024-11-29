Commentary: Singapore’s historical weather records can help us prepare for climate change

SINGAPORE: A recent report published by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) paints a grim picture of climate change.

It highlights inadequate progress on greenhouse gas emissions reductions to keep global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial temperatures. The past nine years, from 2015 to 2023, were the nine hottest years on record, and 2024 is on track to breaking that record once more.

Our ability to measure climate change comes from our confidence about the past. Historical climate data helps scientists establish baselines, for example, the pre-industrial baseline for global temperature which is between 1850 and 1900.

Reliable baselines help us understand how far our climate has changed from a period when human influence on the climate system is thought to be minimal.

But have you wondered how we know what these baselines are? How do we know that this is the hottest year on record?