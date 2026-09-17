Commentary: Why is UMNO calling for an 'immediate' GE? Look at the maths

Mr Anwar, at least in public, insists UMNO remains part of the unity government under him. That posture looks less like strategy than political paralysis.

A deputy prime minister can call for immediate polls and dare the prime minister to kick his party out, and the latter’s reply is that the government is still intact. The best explanation for Mr Anwar’s behaviour is that he believes even if re-elected, he still needs and can get Mr Zahid to support him.

SHORING UP EAST MALAYSIA SUPPORT

Even if the calculus adds up on the peninsula, UMNO still has a problem in East Malaysia.

The dominant coalitions – Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in Sabah – do not want a Putrajaya with PAS as a central partner. They are not comfortable with PAS’s religious ambitions and rhetoric.

At the party’s annual congress in Kelantan on Sep 5, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said that non-Muslims should be confined to Cabinet portfolios dealing with implementation rather than policy formulation, which must be led by a Muslim minister. That is not the language of a coalition partner East Malaysia can accept.

It gives Mr Anwar an opportunity to secure backing from Sabah and Sarawak. But that means he has to deliver on the commitments under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Among the key demands are a larger share of oil and gas revenue and 35 per cent of seats in Parliament. Sabah also wants the issue of its entitlement to 40 per cent of federal revenue derived from the state that has been unfulfilled for nearly five decades.

Those are not small asks. They are the price of a political insurance policy.