Commentary: Sabah state election sends a clear message to KL – it’s time for a reset

HOBART: There was little nuance in the results of Sabah’s 17th state election on Saturday (Nov 29). Sabahans did not mince words: They want homegrown leaders who understand Borneo, not outsiders from the corridors of Putrajaya.

This outcome signals a profound reset in federal-state relations, one that demands introspection by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government.

Though none won a simple majority of 37 seats to form the state government, local parties headquartered in Sabah accounted for 65 of the 73 contested Legislative Assembly seats.

The incumbent Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition secured 29 seats, emerging as the largest bloc. Its rival Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) clinched 25 seats. Smaller local parties collectively won six, while five seats went to local independents.

It is an overwhelming endorsement of Sabah-rooted politics, and a crystal-clear rejection of political dominance from Kuala Lumpur.