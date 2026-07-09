Commentary: Johor state polls bring PM Anwar’s national revenue-sharing dilemma into sharp focus

KUALA LUMPUR: Anwar Ibrahim faces a dilemma no peninsular prime minister has confronted before.

Johor is demanding what Sarawak and Sabah have long sought: a bigger cut of federal revenue and special economic status.

But unlike the Borneo states, Johor has no constitutional armour. The 1963 Malaysia Agreement and the 1974 Petroleum Development Act (PDA) leverage gave Sarawak and Sabah historical grievances and legal leverage.

What Johor has is economic heft, a proactive palace and state nationalism that is growing louder by the day.

A decisive win by the incumbent United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) in the Johor state poll on Saturday (Jul 11) would more than bruise Mr Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition. It would arm the palace and the state government with a popular mandate to push harder for fiscal autonomy.