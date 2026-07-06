Johor polls: Will BN’s Onn Hafiz retain the state’s top job, or can the opposition offer a better path?

JOHOR BAHRU: With the Johor state election campaign in its final week, Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Onn Hafiz Ghazi is widely seen as the favourite to retain the state’s top job.

Voters and experts point to the incumbent chief minister’s economic track record and reputation as a “hands-on” leader. But there is also the fact that BN’s rivals Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) have not officially named their Johor chief minister candidates, analysts noted.

This, they said, could be a sign that both coalitions are contesting “without an expectation of forming the state government”.

Observers have nonetheless identified former education minister Maszlee Malik and Pulai Member of Parliament Suhaizan Kayat as PH's most likely contenders should the coalition win a majority in the state assembly.

As for PN, its Johor chief and former chief minister Sahruddin Jamal’s name has been mentioned.

Johor’s next chief minister will have to ensure its economic momentum translates into tangible improvements for its residents, including better wages, more affordable housing and lower living costs, analysts said.

While Onn Hafiz has administrative experience and will offer continuity should he secure a fresh term, his rivals have argued that growth should be distributed more evenly across the state.

With the Johor palace having the final say in who gets appointed after the election, analysts said the next chief minister’s effectiveness will depend on his ability to balance relationships with the federal government, the royalty and neighbouring Singapore while maintaining investor confidence.

“Without that balance, even good policies may face delays, political friction or weak implementation,” Universiti Malaya (UM) political analyst Tawfik Yaakub told CNA.