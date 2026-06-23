‘True picture’ needed: Anwar pushes back on Johor funding criticism ahead of state polls

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor received more federal funding than what it contributed in the past three years, said Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday (Jun 22) as his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition unveiled its slate of 56 candidates for the Johor state election on Jul 11.

Based on records of the finance ministry, the southern state contributed about RM14 billion (US$4.4 billion) in revenue to federal coffers between 2023 and 2025.

It received RM16 billion from the federal government through various projects, operating allocations and programmes, Anwar said.

"How much have we given back through various projects, administration and development in total? RM16 billion for Johor," said Anwar, who is also finance minister.

He said he needed to provide a “true picture” of the federal government's commitment to Johor's development, the New Straits Times (NST) reported.

PH is facing off against the incumbent Barisan Nasional as well as the opposition Perikatan Nasional coalition and other smaller parties in the Johor election.