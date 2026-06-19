Commentary: PAS the party to watch in Johor and Negeri Sembilan polls

PAS, the opposition force with the largest bloc of Members of Parliament in the lower house, now stands at an inflection point.

With a membership base exceeding 1 million and the control of four state administrations, PAS has transformed from a fringe political entity – once dismissed as a political phenomenon confined to the northern rice-bowl rural Malay states – into the pivot around which the future of Malay politics could revolve.

While several other Malay political entities – such as United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) and Bersatu – haemorrhage support among the community they claim to represent, PAS is consolidating its position with the country’s conservative Malay-Muslim.

Consider the individual trajectories of UMNO and PAS in recent years: The decline of UMNO, once considered the preeminent guardian of ethnic Malay interests, has been the most dramatic. The party that won 102 seats in the 222-member lower house in the 2004 general election took a mere 26 seats in the last national polls in 2022.

PAS’ ELECTORAL TRAJECTORY

By contrast, PAS has demonstrated one of the most remarkable electoral trajectories.

In the 2013 General Election, it won 21 seats before this tally dipped slightly to 18 seats in the 2018 poll. Then in 2022, PAS emerged as a serious national contender when it won 43 parliamentary seats, capturing roughly 54 per cent of the popular vote among the Malay electorate on the peninsula.